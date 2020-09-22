Sassafras leaves herald the Autumnal Equinox

The leaves of the Sassafras tree have always been favorites of mine. Their autumn colorations can include so many hues, orange, yellow, red and sometimes even purple. The leaves are enchanting, four distinct shapes can be seen easily, sometimes on the same branch. There are elliptic leaves with no lobes, tri-lobed (three-fingered) leaves, and mitten-shaped leaves with either right-handed or left-handed lobes. You can see three in this photograph. The tree stands next door, beside the driveway to my childhood house. I love watching the showy, large leaves turn all the lovely colors. I'm hoping to see some purple after a frost as the season progresses.