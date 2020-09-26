Sign up
Photo 2037
Wings wide
I watched a chickadee visit these pine cones several times before I rushed in for my camera and got this wing shot. I don't know what tastiness it was providing, but I'm quite happy with my shot.
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
3
3
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
2037
photos
90
followers
36
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
26th September 2020 2:40pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
easternchickadee
Lin
ace
wow - perfect timing - must fav
September 27th, 2020
kali
ace
excellent wildlife image
September 27th, 2020
Sharon Lee
ace
Fabulous capture
September 27th, 2020
