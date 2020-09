Patio lobster party amid rain showers

We did manage to finish our lobsters through showers that came and went. The last deluge was too much and we gave up. It soon cleared, we went out again and had an enjoyable rest of the afternoon with T's sister and husband. The paper plates and napkins were a bit limp and our clothes damp, but the lobsters were perfect...especially since the fish market folks shop cooked them for us.