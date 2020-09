Merry & Raspberry's public service announcement

"Please VOTE if you are a U.S. Citizen"



Raspberry won the button from President Obama's official photographer, Peter Souza in an instagram contest Her photo is at the bottom right. Pete sent her a handful of buttons as an Honorable Mention winner. It's now time for T & me to be wearing them as the clock ticks down to the election.



For the Record,

This day came in with on and off showers, some better for the garden than others, but helpful. Please, can the humidity go away soon??



All hands wary