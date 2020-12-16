Previous
Mrs. Bluebird has a sip by berelaxed
Photo 2118

Mrs. Bluebird has a sip

She and her sparrow friend drank heavily as they prepared for the big snowstorm we have coming tonight and tomorrow.

We could get up to 16 inches 40cm.
16th December 2020

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
