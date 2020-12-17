Previous
Snowstorm by berelaxed
Snowstorm

Posting at the beginning of the storm, just past 12:30 AM. We could lose power with this one, the wind is really picking up, just a couple hours into the storm.
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Corinne C ace
I hope you won’t loose power. What a storm! You captured it beautifully.
December 17th, 2020  
