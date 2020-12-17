Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2119
Snowstorm
Posting at the beginning of the storm, just past 12:30 AM. We could lose power with this one, the wind is really picking up, just a couple hours into the storm.
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
1
1
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
2119
photos
94
followers
37
following
2112
2113
2114
2115
2116
2117
2118
2119
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
17th December 2020 12:26am
Tags
snowstorm
Corinne C
ace
I hope you won’t loose power. What a storm! You captured it beautifully.
December 17th, 2020
