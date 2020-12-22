An unexpected vet visit

Everything seems okay now, after the vet visit. We have to watch Merry for the next 30 hours or so. Here's the story...Merry and T were having a lovely playtime downstairs this morning that continued up the stairs to me, just waking up. I took over with the stick with a string of feathers and we had great fun together with Merry jumping around on the bed in and under the duvets. Merry is actually more interested in the the stick end of toys, so she was grabbing it and pulling the whole toy down to the floor. This went on for a bit and then suddenly I noticed that the shiny vinyl tip end protector was missing. I was afraid she might swallow it , so I got out of bed and retrieved it from the bedside rug and place it back on. MISTAKE. We started to play again and in a bit I realized the tip had been pulled off again. This time it was NOT on the rug, or ANYWHERE and she was under the bed still. Long story short, we looked EVERYWHERE and everywhere again and yet again. No black tip. So, I called the vet, sent photos and they said to bring her in at 2PM for an X-Ray.



We took her, with me very anxious. They took her in, we waited in the car as is the drill now during the pandemic. Our regular vet didn't do the x-ray, but another we like as much did. Our regular vet came out to speak to another waiting client and stopped by to say that all the doctor could see was food(Merry had eaten a big second breakfast before the playtime). So, we waited some more. Out came the examining the vet carrying Merry in her case. She x-rayed the similar tip I had brought along and couldn't see it among the food in her tummy, but there was lots of food. She did say that Merry has a good sized intestine and both vets thought that the tip had a very good chance of passing if it is there.



So, we wait to see if she appears ill, vomiting, or in pain and watch the litter box for the next 36 hours, so a few have passed and we wait. AND continue to look for that damn tip protector. I have removed all the others on every other toy.



She appears very happy and perfect tonight, she had a big purring love-fest when we all came home.





For the Record,

This day came in sunny and warmer, lots of melting going on.



All hands wary

