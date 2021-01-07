Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2140
Comfort animals, past and present
We're exhausted and heartbroken today. The bigger question at hand today is, why is he still in power?
An ancient childhood comfort animal and our Merry, together were needed this morning.
For the Record,
This day came in cold and sunny with increasing clouds. There seems to be increasing clouds everywhere, will be ever in the clear?
All hands heartbroken and wary
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
2140
photos
94
followers
37
following
586% complete
View this month »
2133
2134
2135
2136
2137
2138
2139
2140
ZambianLass
ace
Lovely light - hope things get better
January 7th, 2021
