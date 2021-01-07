Previous
Next
Comfort animals, past and present by berelaxed
Photo 2140

Comfort animals, past and present

We're exhausted and heartbroken today. The bigger question at hand today is, why is he still in power?

An ancient childhood comfort animal and our Merry, together were needed this morning.

For the Record,
This day came in cold and sunny with increasing clouds. There seems to be increasing clouds everywhere, will be ever in the clear?

All hands heartbroken and wary
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
586% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

ZambianLass ace
Lovely light - hope things get better
January 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise