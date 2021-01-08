The Return of the Bluebirds

This afternoon, during a lovely chat on the phone with a friend, the Bluebirds returned. They were sadly driven away by a huge flock of starlings around Christmas time. All of the Bluebirds went missing almost immediately after we bought new specialized feeders and stocked up on dried mealworms. I am absolutely thrilled to welcome them again, the feeders were filled and waiting. I saw one female and at least four gorgeous males. I captured these photos while on the phone, so they are not really stellar. I have to say that the sight of them filled me somehow with hope after these very dark days for our country.

