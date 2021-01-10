Winter trees against the sky

We were out on a late afternoon trip to the Transfer Station(AKA the Dump) and a couple of quick errands. T was in the Health Food Store and I took this shot from the parking lot. In fact, a worker came out to see the sunset when she saw me taking a photo.



We spent the early afternoon taking the lights off the Christmas tree. We had packed the ornaments away yesterday, but enjoyed the lights for one more night. We'll leave our candles in the windows. We love the light inside and it cheers those driving past. Since the pandemic, many people have had lights in their windows well before the holidays.



For the Record,

This day came bright and sunny.



All hands wary and worried about the days until January 20th and that day especially.