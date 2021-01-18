Sign up
Photo 2151
Up close with a White Breasted Nuthatch
This nuthatch managed to pose right side up for me. They spend most of their time coming down trees beak first to snatch peanuts from the feeders. This one didn't seem to mind that I was standing among the feeders waiting for him to pose.
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
whitebreastednuthatch
Myrna O'Hara
ace
awesome
January 18th, 2021
