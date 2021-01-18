Previous
Up close with a White Breasted Nuthatch by berelaxed
Photo 2151

Up close with a White Breasted Nuthatch

This nuthatch managed to pose right side up for me. They spend most of their time coming down trees beak first to snatch peanuts from the feeders. This one didn't seem to mind that I was standing among the feeders waiting for him to pose.
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Photo Details

Myrna O'Hara ace
awesome
January 18th, 2021  
