Reflection in Red by berelaxed
Photo 2157

Reflection in Red

A gorgeous sight just outside the kitchen window caught my attention this afternoon. Luckily his thirst was such that I could get my camera and catch Mr. Cardinal as he sipped from the heated birdbath.
24th January 2021 24th Jan 21

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Kerri Michaels ace
Cool
January 25th, 2021  
