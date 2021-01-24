Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2157
Reflection in Red
A gorgeous sight just outside the kitchen window caught my attention this afternoon. Luckily his thirst was such that I could get my camera and catch Mr. Cardinal as he sipped from the heated birdbath.
24th January 2021
24th Jan 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
2157
photos
97
followers
37
following
590% complete
View this month »
2150
2151
2152
2153
2154
2155
2156
2157
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
northerncardinal
Kerri Michaels
ace
Cool
January 25th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close