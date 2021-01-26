A smile for snow

I'm smiling with him. It's much nicer to see the dusting of white outside than the fine brown dust covering everything in our house. We've cleaned once more and made a dent, but it will take days of hard work to get Dogcorner back from Dustcorner.



The giant job is over, we're pleased, we don't see the work everyday, but we don't feel as many drafts and it's wonderful to get rid of the drooping fiberglass insulation. The comparison shots i posted yesterday tell that tale. The cellar is still very dusty, we have hired a company to come in and clean it, a quick small job from them, a giant one for us. We'll concentrate on the above ground clean up.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and cold with clouds developing in the afternoon. We've had a gentle dusting of snow.



All hands wary, but there was news today that our local CVS pharmacy will be a regional vaccine provider. I could perhaps be lucky enough to get a shot in February.