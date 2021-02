Duvet dabbling

A lazy Sunday snowstorm morning with Merry delightedly dominating a dangling mouse on a string. After many jumps and athletic swipes, she's holding it down securely under her paw. A cat in control.



For the Record,

This day came in with gray skies opening up to big snowflakes. It's beautifully white outside, a heavy wet snow, but none of the predicted wind as yet. Hopefully the power will stay on and the snow will stop, just short of plowable.



All hands wary



Photoshop Watercolor filter