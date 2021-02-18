Out before the snow

This chap was out again this morning. I noticed a slight nick in his ear, so Nick he is. I'm sure he's making his rounds to the females burrows and there will be chippie babies in March.



Spring might be in the air, but filled with snowing coming down hard now for a hour. I've filled the bird feeders agin and topped off the heated birdbath. I spied a skinny fox cutting through the back this morning just as our garden. meets the end of the woods behind the house. I sent a text to David, Sarah's husband who has several wildlife cameras set up along the woods around their new house. He can access one camera remotely and sure enough, that one captured the fox on the way back behind their house with something in it's mouth. Four turkeys strutted in later, we haven't seen them for a bit.



That's the good daily news, the frustrating news is the search for a vaccination appointment. A million folks 65+ and those with at least two specific comorbidities became eligible to sign up for an appointment at 8AM this morning. The website crashed before 8 and it's been a nightmare since then. Supposedly there is enough vaccine for 70K to be vaccinated, but no one I know has had any luck snagging an appointment. It's a MESS and there is no excuse for this. I had hoped not to have to go to a mass vaccination site like a sports arena, but I'll go anywhere at this point. T will drive me, so we'll see what I can find. Our local CVS will not have vaccine for first shots for 3 weeks until they administer the second doses to people they have already inoculated.



For the Record,

This day came in cloudy with snow arriving before two. 4-8 inches forecast.



All hands wary