Studio selfie

I triggered this with my Apple Watch remote camera feature. Taken after fun in the loft with my painting mates via Zoom. Not much progress on "Cream", I was playing with the background mostly and chatting. We will get together again next Friday. I needed a break from our heating issues and being together with the three women that I have painted with for 19 years is always very special.



I placed the large day lily and piney path in the background. It's the view I see in late June when sitting in my chair on our back patio. It was originally going perhaps to T's office, but it's still home for now. Smock courtesy of my brother, well worn and enjoying a paint adorned second life. I used another pink one for the first 15 years, but it finally had to go to a ragged retirement.



We usually order a take out pizza on Friday nights, let's hope this Friday is calmer than last week when our CO2 detector saved us when our steam boiler malfunctioned. The weather is warmer and we have options and two companies giving us estimates on cleaning or replacing.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and lovely.



All hands wary