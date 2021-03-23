Previous
"Chip, present and accounted for." by berelaxed
"Chip, present and accounted for."

This fellow looked so adorable in the late afternoon sun.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm, a lovely spring day. Second Pfizer Vaccine tomorrow morning, what a relief.

All hands still wary
23rd March 2021

Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
