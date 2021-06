The dreaded glass between!

Look at those claws! Fan was lucky to be looking the other way. Merry enjoyed herself today with her chipmunk and red squirrel watching. Tomorrow is not going to be her best day, it's the dental procedure day at her veterinary clinic. We have to drop her off at 8 tomorrow morning with no breakfast. Think good thoughts for her and her anxious mamas as well.



For the Record,

This day came in with sun and clouds after a terribly wet, but needed rainy weekend.



All hands vaccinated.