Previous
Next
Bird, Beast and Fish by berelaxed
Photo 2294

Bird, Beast and Fish

Bird, Mythical Beast and Fish

they swim, they fly
sometimes you just catch them
with that corner of your eye.
but, if you blink,
you're really not sure
what to think.

For the Record,
This day came in dry, sunny and COOL. A real June day in New England.

All hands so happy that the extreme heat is gone for now.
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
628% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise