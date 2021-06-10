Sign up
Photo 2294
Bird, Beast and Fish
Bird, Mythical Beast and Fish
they swim, they fly
sometimes you just catch them
with that corner of your eye.
but, if you blink,
you're really not sure
what to think.
For the Record,
This day came in dry, sunny and COOL. A real June day in New England.
All hands so happy that the extreme heat is gone for now.
10th June 2021
10th Jun 21
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
catbird
,
gardenornament
