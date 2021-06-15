T's kayak arrived!

We are now owners of a new modular kayak, manufactured in three sections. It can be easily assembled as a single or two seat craft making it really versatile. T can take it out herself with a friend who also has a kayak, or we all can go paddling together. Unassembled, it will fit in the back of our Subaru Forester as well. It's a clever, practical and well tested Swedish design. We have our life vests and paddles ready, maybe a maiden voyage this weekend if the weather cooperates.



For the Record,

This day came in humid and dark with improving skies as the day wore on. It's still too humid for my liking. I was soaked to the skin after cutting up the cardboard shipping boxes to take to recycling.



All hands excited.