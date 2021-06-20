The Maiden Voyage

We took our amazing, Swedish, Point 65 n, modular kayak for the first paddle today. The water for the christening selected was Maquan Pond in Hanson, Ma. These waters lap the shore of my beloved Camp Kiwanee where I was a camper as a little girl. I also worked there as a counselor and Puppetry Program Head for five summers and met cherished lifelong friends.



The Kayak model we bought is called The Martini (a vodka cocktail I adore straight up, bone dry with olives), so we decided to christen her The Merry Berry Martini. The maiden voyage was a complete and fabulous success. She fit in our Subaru Forester with ease in three pieces, a snap to assemble, graceful on the water and easy to manage. T was in the stern, did most of the work and loved the ease of the rudder for steering. I practiced my paddling.



We whiled away the beautiful afternoon, disembarked safely, took her apart, and tucked her in the car easily again. T gave her a rinse at home, we dried her off and stored her in the barn till our next adventure.



I was worried about my shoulders and one wrist that had surgery in the late 80, but I took it easy and will work into paddling more as I get stronger. We had a great day together on the water. Twenty ago we used to do 25- 50 mile weekend bike rides until my knees said no more. Now we have something else to do together, or T can use it as a single and paddle with a friend. It's a great purchase.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and very hot. It was nice to be out on the water with lots of sunscreen.



All hands remembering our beloved fathers today.