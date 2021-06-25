A rabbit's reach

I was outside after dinner looking for a rabbit to blip. I easily found five models and was quickly happy with a lovely profile shot, expecting it to be my choice. The light was failing and my 300mm Nikkor is a slow, lens, but still able to catch this very small, young rabbit reaching for a tasty green snack. Not a perennial even, how lucky for us. I watched it do this reach several times and it had to be my choice.



For the Record,

This day came in with drizzle after heavy rain all night. It finally cleared, but heat and humidity will be in the forecast.



All hands busy.