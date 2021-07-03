Previous
Lobster Roll lunch by berelaxed
Photo 2317

Lobster Roll lunch

We were out and about on errands and a walk on the recreation trail in Machias along the river this morning. On the way back home we stopped at a favorite takeout spot for a lobster roll for lunch. We enjoyed it at home along with a whoppie pie for dessert.

The rest of the day will be spent reading and relaxing. Merry is beside me on the sofa, under an afghan, it’s quite chilly after the infernal heat last week.

This day came cold and cloudy with a stiff wind. No rain, but it’s coming tomorrow to probably to ruin many Independence Day cookouts.

All hands happy.











Betsey

Tunia McClure ace
Looks delicious.
July 3rd, 2021  
