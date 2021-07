We walked on one of the new Cobscook Shores trails in Lubec today. We were there at low tide so we could walk on these stepping stones over to the island. it was an absolutely glorious day to be outside in the fresh Maine air.I love Lubec, it's the birthplace of my grandmother, Nora. We walked in an area that used to be just farmland and must have been like areas where she walked and played.For the RecordThis day came in warm and sunny, a gorgeous day after all thereat and rain.All hands happily tired.