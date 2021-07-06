Previous
Wondrous webs
Wondrous webs

Foggy, misty days are the best for finding intricate spider webs in the old cemetery foliage next to us. I know just where to look after years of photographing these spun creations.

This day came in with heavy fog, that has lifted as the tide begins going out.

Betsey

