Image 7-12-21 at 11.41 AM by berelaxed
Photo 2326

Image 7-12-21 at 11.41 AM

My favorite window here in the old Machiasport house.

For the Record,
This day came in with sun and clouds. Birdsongs are filtering through the open windows with the lovely breeze from the water.

All hands and paws happy.
12th July 2021 12th Jul 21

Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Lin ace
This is some fabulous processing - an instant fav
July 12th, 2021  
amyK ace
A lovely nostalgic image
July 12th, 2021  
