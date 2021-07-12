Sign up
Photo 2326
Image 7-12-21 at 11.41 AM
My favorite window here in the old Machiasport house.
For the Record,
This day came in with sun and clouds. Birdsongs are filtering through the open windows with the lovely breeze from the water.
All hands and paws happy.
12th July 2021
12th Jul 21
2
2
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
amainewindow
Lin
ace
This is some fabulous processing - an instant fav
July 12th, 2021
amyK
ace
A lovely nostalgic image
July 12th, 2021
