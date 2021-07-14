Lunch with Louis

We had the pleasure of entertaining, rather unbelievably, my acupuncturist and his wife today for lunch. They are in Machiasport for a short vacation at a lovely little guest cabin at Mic Mac Farms, just down the road from us. The timing of our vacations worked out perfectly and the weather was better suited to an inside lunch than an outside vacation day.



Luckily the thick fog that we are enveloped in now, held off along with the mist. We had a chance to walk in the old cemetery and enjoy the stories engraved on the stones and the view of the Machias River and Machias Bay.



We had a berry and halloumi salad with lots of delicious spreads and cheeses from the local wine shop, the French Cellar. T and I have been enjoying non-alcoholic craft beers and we all had a tasty one today. An afternoon of great conversation, exploring all my family history around the house and enjoying Merry who loves having company. They love cats, so the admiration was mutual. Both T and I have had acupuncture treatments from Louis since 1998. He's such an interesting human being and wonderful clinician.



For the Record,

This day came in cool and muggy ending with thick pea soup fog as the say. We've been here two weeks tonight.



All hands and paws happy.