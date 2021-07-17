Lubec Sunset

This was the lovely sunset after a wonderful afternoon in Lubec, Maine. We hiked another one of the Cobscook Shores trails, a far more rugged one than the two other we have walked. It took us an hour and half to reach the end of the trail at Black Duck Cove through woods that looked like Hobbit could pop out at any time. There was a lovely view at the end, but by that time we could only think of the hour and a half walk to get back to the car. We made it in an hour and 15 minutes, no photo stops and proceeded to downtown Lubec for beers and a lobster roll at Cohills. As we limped out of the restaurant with slightly sore feet, this sunset greeted us.



We also visited a lavender farm in Lubec, the woman had a beautiful little labyrinth lined with lavender filled with buzzing bees!



For the Record,

This day came in hot and humid, but with SUN. Rain on the way again tomorrow, but today was a gift.



All hands tired and happy. Merry missed us.