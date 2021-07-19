Blueberry Pie

Helen's, our favorite restaurant in Machias is closed on Mondays, but we managed to find a slice of blueberry pie and ice cream at the Bluebird Ranch(and fish and chips as well). The pie was delicious, but to be honest, the pie baker at Helen's makes a tastier crust.



We managed to get a short hike in before the rain showers. First, we took a short trail to see an old trestle railroad bridge over the Machias River in Whitneyville. While there admiring the river, we chatted with some folks and watched a Bald Eagle in a far tree.



We then drove to another thickly wooded trail. With all the rain we have had, much of the trail was muddy and washed out. We had to walk gingerly because of all the exposed roots. The moss was gorgeous, brightly colored mushrooms dotted the forest floor everywhere. The amazing birdsongs made up for the trail conditions. It was enchanting to walk with such singing.



We had our lunch including the pie pictured, then took a ride on the curvy Wesley Road passing many neglected expanses of old blueberry barrens and dense woods. We drove through the town of Cooper, (145 residents in 2018), where one of my great great grandfathers was born and enjoyed the rollercoaster roads in the pouring rain.



We're home now totally fogged in, cozy with cups of tea, a completed puzzle(an illustration from the Lost Words book), and a playful cat.



For the Record,

This day came in cloudy and VERY humid with rain in the afternoon followed by dense fog.



All hands and paws cozy.

