A Plethora of Pollinators

The Brown Patch Bumblebees, Honey Bees, and this lovely Silver Bordered Fritterlily Orange Butterfly were busy today next to our decking Machiasport.



For the Record,

This day came in with dense fog that burned off by 9. We had clods and lovely sun for the rest of the day with a brief shower. A lovely day in "The Port" as they say.



All hands and paws happy.