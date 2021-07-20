Sign up
Photo 2334
A Plethora of Pollinators
The Brown Patch Bumblebees, Honey Bees, and this lovely Silver Bordered Fritterlily Orange Butterfly were busy today next to our decking Machiasport.
For the Record,
This day came in with dense fog that burned off by 9. We had clods and lovely sun for the rest of the day with a brief shower. A lovely day in "The Port" as they say.
All hands and paws happy.
20th July 2021
20th Jul 21
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
