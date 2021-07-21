Fog and a glimmer of sun

We drove down to Ellsworth today to Rooster Brother, the fantastic shop with fabulous things for the kitchen. We headed home via Winter Harbor and the fun little restaurant, The Gallery, for a late lunch, early dinner. It was just as delightful as the first time we ate there.



We decided after the delicious lunch, to take a drive through the Schoodic Peninsula, part of Acadia National Park. It's one of our favorite places, and extremely beautiful, otherworldly in the dense fog. We watched it rolling in as walked on the rocks listening to the gulls. Of course we had to drive to the most beautiful spot in the Park and watch the waves crashing on the rocks as the tide rolled in. The fog was so thick that we couldn't see the horizon. As we were leaving the Park, I snapped the photo of the sun trying to break through the heavy fog. That was the last we saw of it.



The fog was quite dense on our ride home and Machiasport is completely shrouded tonight. No dazzling stars visible or the blinking red lights of the Cutler Radio Towers across the Machias Bay. Just lovely foggy silence.



For the Record,

This day came in and ended with dense fog.



All hands and paws happy.