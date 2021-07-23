Moon over Machias Bay

We went out for a sunset drive to Lubec after dinner. The sunset was fabulous, but the moonrise was spectacular. It was rising over the tree line as we drove along the river in Machiasport, almost to our house. We passed our driveway and parked in the church parking lot on Trafton's Hill and raced out of the car with just our iPhones(the Leica was at home) and stood overlooking the cemetery, out over the bay behind the church. The moon was shining on the water with the Cutler Radio towers blinking faintly behind. What a sight.



A fitting farewell scene until we return to this house with a star and moon studded sky above us.



We'll leave around 11 tomorrow, Merry will be sedated and we hope to miss the Boston and Cape Cod traffic on the last hour of the trip. We'll see, it's horrific at this time of year.



For the Record,

This day came in with sun and warm temps.





Al hands and paws sad to leave.