Things that made me happy today...

We got such happy photos of Nora and Hunter today from their Maine adventures. I had to share them. There was an open farm day at Starboard Farm in Machiasport today and the kids had just a wonderful time. They love animals, especially Nora. The little video they sent also was filled with her smiles and squeals of joy. Sarah told us that photos of the kids will be in the next edition of the local Machias Valley News Observer.



Our garden survived the heat, the monsoons and mostly the rabbits, although they ate every single one of our newly planted gladiolus! Chicken wire cylinders saved some perennials, but they have done damage to others. My brother and sister-in-law came over through the woods and refilled the hummingbird feeders, they were happily taken care of too.



So, even though we miss Machiasport terribly, we had happy photos of the 6th generation of the family enjoying their stay in the old Machiasport Homestead.



Poor Merry gets dropped off tomorrow morning with no breakfast at the vets. Dr. McCarron will be extracting 3 more of her teeth. She had a wonderful vacation and a good long sleep today. I'm trying to feed her a bit extra to make up no breakie tomorrow.



Big congrats to our dear friend Dollydoug becoming a grandmother for the first time. Welcome to the world, beautiful Astrid Rose.



For the Record,

This day came in on the cool side, humid, with on and off showers.



All hands happy to be home safely.