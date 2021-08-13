Sign up
Photo 2358
Tummy heat tempering
Is this white heat relief, or dreams of the first snowfall on a day that is sizzling already?
The poor squirrel, yesterday we saw them draped over large rocks trying so hard to find relief from the heat. I caught this poor guy through the kitchen window, flattened on the cool patio.
For the Record,
This day came is just boiling hot again. I think we have some hope for cooling on Sunday.
All hands wary and very uncomfortable when we must go outside.
13th August 2021
13th Aug 21
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten.
Tags
easterngraysquirrel
,
augustheat
