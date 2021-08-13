Tummy heat tempering

Is this white heat relief, or dreams of the first snowfall on a day that is sizzling already?



The poor squirrel, yesterday we saw them draped over large rocks trying so hard to find relief from the heat. I caught this poor guy through the kitchen window, flattened on the cool patio.



For the Record,

This day came is just boiling hot again. I think we have some hope for cooling on Sunday.



All hands wary and very uncomfortable when we must go outside.