Tummy heat tempering by berelaxed
Tummy heat tempering

Is this white heat relief, or dreams of the first snowfall on a day that is sizzling already?

The poor squirrel, yesterday we saw them draped over large rocks trying so hard to find relief from the heat. I caught this poor guy through the kitchen window, flattened on the cool patio.

For the Record,
This day came is just boiling hot again. I think we have some hope for cooling on Sunday.

All hands wary and very uncomfortable when we must go outside.
13th August 2021

Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
