The sands of time

I spent the day under the pines in Plymouth in Myles Standish State Forest with my beloved teaching mates. Mary, my old kindergarten teaching partner, has a charming old family cottage deep in the forest. She and I picked up our former shared kindergarten aide, Lois, and headed there for lunch and an afternoon of laughing and reminiscing. Mary had old picture albums from our first year together in 1973/74. I managed to take a current photo like one we had taken years ago. We enjoyed delicious lobster rolls, strawberry shortcake and delicious cookies too made by one of Lois' daughters. The cottage image in the collage is actually a photo of an oil painting I did for Mary's birthday 10 years ago. It looks the same today. I think we are ALL actually gray haired today, 46 years later, but all still very young at heart.



For the Record,

This day came in cooler with sun and clouds. It was lovely under the pines in Plymouth.



