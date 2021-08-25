Previous
Next
The return of the radiators by berelaxed
Photo 2370

The return of the radiators

One of our friends said that sounds like a horror movie title, but there was nothing horrifying happening. We had the furniture moved and ready, Merry was safely sunbathing on the piazza. The two guys from Steamworks in Rhode Island arrived with the the newly cleaned and repainted radiators. They were carefully rolled in, put in place and connected. The boiler had to be fired up briefly to test them. All responded perfectly and heated up quickly. We're set for a cool fall evening, one that cannot come soon enough.

Merry got to come in from the piazza to meet the two guys from Steamworks. They were astonished at her color, small size and how friendly she was. She checked their work and found the radiators still warm! She tucked right in, very close, basking in the heat. She's not a fan of the constant air conditioners we have to use to fight the endless heat and oppressive humidity. It's either oppressive heat and humidity or rain, or both this summer. Climate change is real.

For the record,
This day came in hot and humid once more. We have rarely seen the grass green this late in August, with all the rain and sun it grows so fast. Normally things are pretty burned up and the grass is going dormant at the end of summer. Humidity and I just don't get along to be honest.

All hands wary.
25th August 2021 25th Aug 21

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
649% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
I have spent most of the day inside because of the icky stickies. But we truly have more days we need heat than ac so glad you are getting things taken care of
August 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise