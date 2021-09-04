Saturday kayaking

We had a lovely time kayaking with our friend K today. She had her husband arrived this morning with delicious scones. We brewed some coffee and sat out on the patio in the morning sun. We had our kayak all packed in the car, ready to go, K's was on her car roof. We assembled our kayak when we got to Jacob's Pond in Norwell and were soon ready for a lazy and gloriously quiet paddle. Our modular craft always manages to draw attention as folks watch T assemble it. K's husband, N had brought a chair and a good book and made himself comfy. It was a lovely paddle, only a few other kayaks on the pond. We were also lucky enough to sit quietly and watch a great Blue Heron patiently locate a fish and successfully catch it.



For the Record,

This day came in with absolutely perfect weather.



All hands happy, but wary