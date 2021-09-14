Sign up
Photo 2390
An orange eye in the morning
I'm off soon to a routine eye appointment, cancelled last spring and rescheduled TOO early this morning.
For the Record,
This day came up with a big orange sun.
All hands wary.
14th September 2021
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
morning
early
