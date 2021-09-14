Previous
An orange eye in the morning by berelaxed
I'm off soon to a routine eye appointment, cancelled last spring and rescheduled TOO early this morning.

For the Record,
This day came up with a big orange sun.

All hands wary.
14th September 2021 14th Sep 21

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
