Wolf River Apples

I painted today with my Zoom painting mates. I'm working on something new for me, painting fruit. I photographed these apples in Maine when we were there in October. It was astonishing to see the feral apples everywhere. They were decorating roadsides, gardens and even dropping on the rocky seashore. These apples were absolutely huge and very special. They are from a skinny gnarled tree, planted in the late 1880s by my maternal great grandfather. I made delicious apple sauce from these and saved one for my brother and sister-in -law to see when they came to the house after us. Donna made a six inch pie from the one I left, it was a scrumptious little pie.



I worked about 5 hours on this painting today. I started it several weeks ago, but only worked on the background and roughed in the apples. As I said, this is the first time I have ever attempted fruit, so I didn't know what to expect. Honestly, I really had so much fun. The bowl is a large antique wooden one that belonged to my great grandparents. There's still a lot of work to be done, but I've gotten past the tricky parts, now just more details and refinements. I'm tired and happy.



For the Record,

This day came in cold and windy compared to the balmy day yesterday.

