Autumn path

Here's Dogcorner Cottage, viewed coming back from the path to my brother and sister-in-law's house. My brother and my father moved stones in the wall to make the opening for Clark's path when his house was built. This path

passes trees where Clark and I had our childhood tree house and the huge granite stones that were our imaginary ships and mountains to climb. The Norway Maples are still holding on to their golden leaves for a few more days, maybe a week unless we get wind.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and very cold all day.



All hands still wary.