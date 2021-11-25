Rest and Be Thankful

We all have much to be thankful for this year, vaccines and treatments that help us stay healthy during this difficult times.



Our plans today unfortunately have been altered by the virus. Nora was exposed to the virus at PreSchool last week. She has tested negative this week so far, the school has a policy called "test and stay" in hopes of alleviating multiple absences from school. If someone in the class tests positive they test all the students in the class daily for 14 days. So far, she is thankfully negative. Now, Hunter has a cold, just a regular cold, but it's all too risky for us to go to Sarah and David's. We are very disappointed, but they will bring plates and we'll have our feast here as we did last year when I made a Cornish Hen and all the fixings. Soon, we'll drop off the cranberry sauce, stuffed celery and mushroom casserole i made for the feast.



Happy Thanksgiving to all who celebrate. As a direct descendant of John Alden and George Soule, two Pilgrim settlers(invaders), I'm sorry for what we did to the 12,000 year Wampanoag settlement at Patuxet, now called Plymouth.



All hands wishing Happy Thanksgiving to all.