Autumn folds...

...to make way for winter.



It's been dismal and rainy today, cheerless November weather. A few Norway maples are still clutching their golden leaves, but these on the Weeping Red Bud will soon be released leaving it bare.



I collected our pumpkins and placed them under the bird feeder area. It won't be long before the squirrels open them for the seeds and the deer finish off the orange outsides.



I've been busy today putting away the fall decorations in their mouse-proof tubs in the cellar. A little bit of Christmas has come up the stairs to welcome the festive season. This house and her inhabitants love Christmas and cozy winter nights. Welcome Yule! I think we need a bit of magical cheer as we venture into the cold months here in the northeast.



For the Record,

This day came in rainy and dismal.



All hands still wary and not happy about news of another variant.