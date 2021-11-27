Picking out our Christmas tree

We picked out our Christmas today at Tree Berry Farm in Scituate. It was very bright and chilly with many, many folks doing the same. We need a tall and fairly skinny tree for our small living room with a high ceiling. We finally settled on this one. It will be cut and delivered next weekend. The grower told us that the one we selected is probably between 12 and 15 years old.



We then drove to nearby Kennedy's Garden Center to look at all they had to offer. We bought a few little things, and a small swag. The shop was quite low on inventory compared with other years. Shipping is a major problem this year.



For the Record,

This day came in cold and bright. It was wonderful to wake up to Christmas decorations in the house. More will come out tomorrow I suspect.



All hands worried now about the new variant, Omircron:(