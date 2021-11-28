Previous
Old Man Winter by berelaxed
Old Man Winter

He's just around the corner, we had big wet flakes today.

For the Record,
This day came in with cold temps and a few white flakes this afternoon.

All hands wary
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Betsey

@berelaxed
