Previous
Next
Cat thoughts by berelaxed
Photo 2545

Cat thoughts

Good thing Merry doesn't know yet that she's going to her regular vet tomorrow or she would look even more serious.

For the record,
This day came in warmer, but windy. We have a big wind storm building for the rest of the week.

All hands wary
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
697% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Keren
Nice one
February 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise