Sunny Merry

It's just about freezing after a cold night and morning, but the sun is bright. That's just what Merry loves, warm, cozy sunbeams to toast her gorgeous ruddy fur.



A quiet Sunday here with a holiday tomorrow, Presidents Day, a combination of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln's birthdays observed on the third Monday in February.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and cold. We picked up our bakery order at Mainstay Bakery in Scituate and have enjoyed the sunshine as much as Merry.



All hands wary as the masks come off and still 2000 Americans die each day with Covid. Get well wishes to the Queen and may peace prevail in Ukraine and all the troubled spots of this weary world.