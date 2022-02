This wren knows spring is coming

The sun is lovely and springlike even if the ground is still covered with snow. The birdsongs fill the air and they like us feel the first hints of spring.



The news is harder and harder to watch or hear. I have messages from a Ukrainian friend in NZ, terrified for her sister and young nephews in Kyiv and a Russian friend ashamed of her country and the tyrant deep in his bunker who has wrought this terror.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and cold.



All hands praying for peace.