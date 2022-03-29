Sign up
Photo 2586
Uncertainty
"It's impossible to know what happens in the fog of war."
-Hillary Clinton
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and cold, warmer temps tomorrow we hope.
All hands begging for PEACE
29th March 2022
29th Mar 22
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
peace
fog
merry
war
ukraine
