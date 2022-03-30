If only Peace could be in this bag

"Why is war such an easy option? Why does peace remain such an elusive goal? We know statesmen skilled at waging war, but where are those dedicated enough to humanity to find a way to avoid war" — Elie Wiesel





I have had the honor to hear Elie Wiesel speak at Boston University probably 40 years ago. It was a moving evening with words I will never, ever forget. What has happened to us now when we all swore after WWII, NEVER AGAIN?





For the Record,

This day came in sunny and cold, but warmer than yesterday.





All hands begging for peace