Where Have all the Flowers Gone?

Where have all the flowers gone?



Where have all the flowers gone?

Long time passing.

Where have all the flowers gone?

Long time ago.

Where have all the flowers gone?

The girls have picked them every one.

Oh, When will you ever learn?

Oh, When will you ever learn?

Young girls

They've taken husbands every one.

Young men

They're all in uniform.

Soldiers

They've gone to graveyards every one.

Graveyards

They're covered with flowers every one.

Flowers

Young girls have picked them every one.





Pete Seeger





I wish we could say the young girls picked them, every one. There will probably be none to pick this summer in the vast sunflower fields of Ukraine, and that is just wrong.





For the Record,

This day came in with torrential rain, but the sun broke through and saved the day. I painted all day, a gift painting that is coming along well. I'm tired, but happy.





All hands begging for PEACE