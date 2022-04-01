Previous
Where Have all the Flowers Gone? by berelaxed
Where Have all the Flowers Gone?

Where have all the flowers gone?

Where have all the flowers gone?
Long time passing.
Where have all the flowers gone?
Long time ago.
Where have all the flowers gone?
The girls have picked them every one.
Oh, When will you ever learn?
Oh, When will you ever learn?
Young girls
They've taken husbands every one.
Young men
They're all in uniform.
Soldiers
They've gone to graveyards every one.
Graveyards
They're covered with flowers every one.
Flowers
Young girls have picked them every one.


Pete Seeger


I wish we could say the young girls picked them, every one. There will probably be none to pick this summer in the vast sunflower fields of Ukraine, and that is just wrong.


For the Record,
This day came in with torrential rain, but the sun broke through and saved the day. I painted all day, a gift painting that is coming along well. I'm tired, but happy.


All hands begging for PEACE
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

Betsey

April 1st, 2022  
